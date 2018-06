Wetumpka Fire Chief: Search Called Off for Teen Swimming in Coosa River

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka officials say the search for a 15-year-old boy who was swept under by swift water in the Coosa River Wednesday has been called off for the night and will resume Thursday morning.

They say the teen was not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities are focusing the search in an area just north of Bibb Graves Bridge.

