City of Montgomery Announces 4th of July Activities

by Alabama News Network Staff

Whether vacationing in Alabama’s River Region for the first time or staycationing at home for this year’s midweek patriotic celebration, Independence Day in Montgomery will offer something for everyone!

“This Independence Day offers a variety of exciting events throughout the week for residents and visitors to celebrate our freedoms, and those who defend them, with fireworks, food and fun in the Best Hometown in the Air Force,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said. “Of course, we remind everyone to be safe this Fourth of July by taking precautions for children, pets or other family members due to the heat and firework displays.”

Firefighter Combat Challenge Regionals JUNE 29-30

The Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge rolls back into Montgomery as new competition in the Toughest Two Minutes in Sports kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and again Saturday at 10 a.m.! The event is free for the entire family and features fire truck rides, inflatables, a kids course and the fastest firefighters in the region competing for the top spot.

The Stars in the Park Montgomery Independence Day Celebration – JULY 3

The City will partner with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival to host an outdoor concert commemorating Independence Day. The event will feature a fireworks display, performances of patriotic songs by a citywide choir, entertainment by the cast of Annie and a special presentation to the Troy University Alabama Educator of the Year! This free event open to the public will begin at 7 p.m. at Blount Cultural Park with parking available off of Vaughn Road.

Biscuits vs Wahoos Featuring MAX Fireworks JULY 4-7

Grab a front row seat at Riverwalk Stadium to watch the Montgomery Biscuits host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and see the largest Fireworks Show in central Alabama!

Maxwell AFB Patriot Fest JULY 4

For our military personnel with base access to Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Easton Corbin and Thompson Square will entertain in a base-wide concert

*Base Access Required

City offices are closed on Wednesday, but will reopen for normal business hours Thursday. Per City Ordinance Chapter 13-8, fireworks are illegal to buy, sell or use within city limits without the proper permit. For more information on these events, along with details on City hours of operation and more, visit www.montgomeryal.gov.