Former House Majority Leader Released after Serving Sentence for Mail Fraud

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon has been released from federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons lists that Hammon was released Wednesday after serving a 90-day sentence for mail fraud.

Hammon, a Republican from Decatur, pleaded guilty last year to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

He served in the Legislature from 2002 until he was removed last year after pleading guilty to the felony charge.

At Hammon’s February sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson rebuffed prosecutors’ suggestion that Hammon receive no prison time. Thompson said he wanted to send a message about the seriousness of the crime.

