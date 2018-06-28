Heat Advisory and Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

It will be a hot and humid day with temperatures generally in the lower and mid 90s across South/Central Alabama this afternoon, while heat index values will be over 100° and over 105° in some spots. We will be watching the radar for those random scattered afternoon storms. With the very high instability values in place across the state, any storms which can develop will pack a punch with tremendous amounts of lightning, intense tropical downpours, and carry the threat of gusty “microburst” winds as well as hail. These are those randomly scattered pulse thunderstorms we watch everyday dance across the Alabama landscape.

SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1 out of 5) for most of of the state today and tonight. In addition to the pulse thunderstorms, we are going to be watching for a developing MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) to our northwest and it should dive south and east this evening and overnight and could enhance storms across the area. The main threat will come from strong straight line winds, possibly enough in a few spots to knock down trees and power lines. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Stay weather aware later today.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT: If the storms weren’t enough, it is yet another day with dangerous heat levels as portions of Central and West Alabama are again included in a Heat Advisory this afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 90s this afternoon and heat indices could reach 105 degrees or above for a few hours. A heat advisory means the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and check up on relatives and neighbors.

BRIGHT MOON-SATURN CONJUNCTION: Tonight, Saturn is “at opposition”–bigger, brighter, and closer to Earth than at any other time in 2018. To find the ringed planet, look south at midnight. You’ll see it shining like a golden star right beside the full “Strawberry Moon” in the constellation Sagittarius. This is also the best night of the year to see Saturn’s rings.

FRIDAY: Expect a hot, humid day with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of scattered storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. But, you always have the chance of a late night/early morning rogue storm. Afternoon highs will be in the 90-95 degree range and yes heat index values will likely be over 100° during the afternoon, and we are likely to see another heat advisory issued across portions of Alabama. Of course, the models are hinting at the possibility of a MCS impacting the state and the SPC has outlined nearly the entire state of Alabama in a “marginal risk” for severe storms tomorrow.

GOODBYE JUNE, HELLO JULY: The overall weather pattern won’t change, so there will be little change in the day to day weather around here. Hot, humid days with the threat of a passing thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Daily storms will be random and scattered, and no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. Of course, storms this time of year produce a lot of lightning, tropical downpours, and gusty winds. Highs will be at or just over 90 degrees on most days. Again, this is just what we almost always get in July around here.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Ryan