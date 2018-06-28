Journalists from India Visit Montgomery to Learn About Civil Rights

U.S. State Department visits started in 2007

by Tim Lennox

Ten journalists from India are visiting Montgomery….and they had an opportunity to meet with Jeannie Graetz, who along with her pastor husband were in the center of the Montgomery bus boycott. Rev. Graetz’s health did not allow him to be present.

But Mrs. Graetz spoke with the journalists and answered questions, and held up a photo of both of them during this year’s MLK Day at The Dexter/King Memorial Baptist Church.

The journalists from India also visited the EJI Lynching memorial and the Legacy Museum.

The State Department has been organizing the tours to Montgomery since 2007.

A recent visit included civil rights organizers from Eastern and Western Europe.