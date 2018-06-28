Selma Murder Suspects Indicted, Arrested & Wanted

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A 16 year old Selma teen is now charged with capital murder and police are now looking for another suspect in a recent murder and three people are indicted for murder by a Dallas County grand jury.

Sixteen year old Markerion Benjamin has been arrested and charged in the drive by shooting that killed Brenda Williams and injured her 17 year old son.

Marquavious Benjamin — Aisha Franklin — and Marquavious Billingsley were indicted for felony murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and second degree assault — in the murder of 20 year old Kenbranesha Rayford.

Rayford was shot and killed when she got caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

“Young lady driving down the street minding her own business and all of a sudden gunfire erupted and she got hit and ended up dying,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“These gang members shooting at each other and that type of thing and they killed an innocent victim who was just driving down the street talking to her mom on the phone.”

Police say 24 year old Wesley Washington of Selma is wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information concerning Washington’s whereabouts call Selma Police at (334) 874-6611.