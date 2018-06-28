Severe Weather Threat Winding Down This Evening

by Ben Lang

The line of storms stretching across the state of Alabama is now exiting to the south and west. A steady rain may continue for some time this evening, but all of the rain and storms gradually taper off by midnight or so. We could see an isolated storm overnight, but severe weather is not expected. Lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon storms are likely again on Friday. Some could be strong to severe, with the Storm prediction center outlining southwest Alabama under a marginal risk for severe weather. This could be upgraded, so stay tuned. Those storms impact us mainly through the evening before winding down. Mainly rain and storm free weather returns overnight through Saturday morning. Low temps only fall to the mid 70s.

More storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, are possible this weekend. There won’t be anything to change our hot and muggy air-mass either- expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with peak heat index temperatures in the low 100s. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s.

Nothing to mix up the weather pattern next week (including the fourth of July). Current data suggests a good coverage of afternoon storms all the way through next Friday, with highs temperatures in the 90s each day. And naturally for central and south Alabama this time of the year, plenty of humidity too.