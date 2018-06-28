Strong Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon and Evening

by Ben Lang

As of 1:30PM, we are still mainly rain-free across our viewing area, save for some isolated downpours here and there. We’re closely watching strong complexes of storms moving through north Alabama and northwest Georgia. These are expected to dive south this afternoon, and impact us by this evening. The Storm Prediction center places a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather across most of our viewing area. The main threat within stronger storms today is wind gusts over 60 mph. Tornadoes are not a concern today.

Before the storms arrive, it will continue to be oppressively hot. High temperatures reach the mid 90s for most, heat index temps in the mid to upper 100s. We’ll cool back to the mid 70s overnight with most storms coming to an end, though an isolated storm isn’t out of the question overnight.

Expect more storms by Friday afternoon. We may see slightly cooler afternoon high temperatures, but we’ll probably still see afternoon heat index temperatures in the low 100s. Most locations top out in the low 100s. The scattered afternoon storm pattern continues over the weekend. Not everyone sees rain each day, but it looks like a fairly high coverage of storms continues.

More of the same next week- scattered afternoon and evening storms look possible each day. There doesn’t appear to be any large scale weather feature to drive higher or lower rain chances each day, but it does look like about a 40-50% probability for rain and storms through next Thursday.