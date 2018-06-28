Third Man Pleads Guilty to 2015 Burger King Robbery Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Another Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to helping plan and carry out a robbery in 2015 that resulted in the death of 20-year old Dundrell Young.

Jordan Graham entered a guilty plea today before Fifteenth Circuit Judge James Anderson to one count of felony murder. Martavius Tyus and Tarick Moore pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this week. All three men face up to 20 years to life in prison.

On September 27, 2015, Young was parked in the lot of the Burger King on East South Boulevard, when he was approached by an assailant. Young was robbed, then shot multiple times, killing him.

The investigation revealed that Graham, along with Tyus and Moore, participated in the planning of and carrying out the robbery. The alleged shooter remains charged in the case. His trial is pending.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey reiterated his appreciation for the efforts of Deputy District Attorneys Michele Davidson and Scott Green of the Violent Crime Unit. He also once again extended his gratitude to Investigators J.P. Wilson and John Brown, and Montgomery Police Detective R.K. Dabney for their outstanding work.