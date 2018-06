Body of Rantavious Love Recovered

by Andrew James

Elmore County officials have recovered the body of a 15 year old boy who went missing earlier this week.

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis confirms the body of Rantavious Love was recovered at 6:45 this morning near Gold Star Park.

Love was swept away in the Coosa river while swimming with friends Wednesday afternoon.

