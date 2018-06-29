Storms Likely This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Hardly any showers or storms formed this afternoon. Yesterday’s strong storm complex really worked over the atmosphere, resulting in (slightly) cooler high temps and (slightly) less humidity. Tonight should be rain free, with temperatures falling into the mid 70s.

Saturday morning looks mainly dry with some sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures warm into the 90s, and there could be quite a few storms around by mid-afternoon. Those storms also come to and end Saturday night. Expect mainly dry but warm and muggy weather through Sunday morning.

High temperatures look a touch cooler Sunday and Monday. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered storms are likely both days, though not everyone sees rain each day. For the rest of the week, it looks like the likelihood of afternoon storms is a little lower each day. That bodes well for us with the fourth of July on Wednesday, but stay weather aware. Even routine summer storms can produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, so you may have to bring outdoor plans inside until they pass. Much more on your July 4th forecast to come!