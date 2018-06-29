Strong Storms Remain a Possibility

by Ryan Stinnett

We will be watching the radar for those random scattered afternoon storms. With the very high instability values in place across the state, any storms which can develop will pack a punch with tremendous amounts of lightning, intense tropical downpours, and carry the threat of gusty “microburst” winds as well as hail. These are those randomly scattered pulse thunderstorms we watch everyday dance across the Alabama landscape.

Today will be a hot, humid day with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of scattered storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. But, you always have the chance of a late night/early morning rogue storm. Afternoon highs will be in the 90-95 degree range and yes heat index values will likely be over 100° during the afternoon. The models are hinting at the possibility of another MCS impacting the state and the SPC has outlined portions of the state Alabama in a “marginal risk” for severe storms today.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Both days a mix of sun and clouds with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms”. The storms will be random and there is no way of knowing exactly when and where they form in advance. Rain chances will be in the 50-60% range, so better than average for this time of year, but still not complete washout. Highs will be in the low 90s for most locations.

HELLO JULY: We will continue with a persistence forecast through next week. No signs of any big upper high that will put a lid on convection, so each day we will have lots of sun during the morning hours, and scattered strong storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 88-91 degree range on most days.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week. Expect very routine summer weather on the Gulf Coast with lots of sun and just a brief passing storm from time to time.

Have a great day!

Ryan