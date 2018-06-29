The Questionable Future of High School Football

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Could the future of high school football be in jeopardy at small rural schools in the Black Belt?

One school official in Dallas County says the cost of operating football programs could leave smaller school districts facing some tough choices in the future.

Dallas County School Board member Roy Edwards says there needs to be more fan support for teams in smaller rural school districts in the Black Belt because they don’t make enough money to be self-sufficient.

He says eventually it could come down to a choice between athletics or academics when districts decide where to spend their limited resources.

“So we’re really in a dilemma,” said Edwards.

“The academic pursuits takes priority. Should they subsidize local schools football activities and games, that’s something the board is going to have to seriously evaluate to determine whether its viable or not.”

Dallas County Schools has three high schools with football teams in the district.