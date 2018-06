Thousands Still Without Power after Thursday Storms

10k in Central Alabama, 48k Statewide

by Tim Lennox

The numbers from Alabama Power as of 9:00 AM Friday

Montgomery County (1,650 customers)

Tallapoosa County (1,500 customers)

Lowndes County (1,400 customers)

Elmore County (1,300 customers)

Dallas County (1,270 customers)

Wilcox County (1,220 customers)

Butler County (860 customers)

Perry County (480 customers)

Chilton County (430 customers)

Autauga County (190 customers)