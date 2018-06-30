Anti-Lynching Legislation Had Failed 200 Times

Will 201 Work?

by Tim Lennox

The only three African-American U.S. Senators have introduced a bill to add lynching to the federal Hate Crime Law.

There have been 200 similar bills introduced in the U.S. Senate since the late 1800’s….all failed.

No word on how Alabama’s two U.S. Senators might vote on the legislation, which would add a hate crime violation to the murder charge that is likely in a lynching arrest.

CBS has the anti-lynching legislation story HERE.

Read The Legislation HERE.