Black Belt Grants

Tim Lennox,
by Tim Lennox

Dozens of organizations in 12 Black Belt counties were awarded grants by the Black Belt Community Foundation today.

We are excited to support outstanding community efforts across our 12-county BBCF service area. The fact that our community grants cycle is a community-driven process being spear-headed by our BBCF community associates is further testament to BBCF’s central belief that the Black Belt communities know what is best for them. We commend each of our community associates groups in the 12 counties for doing their part by raising the baseline funds so that our BBCF Board could match them. ‘Taking what we have to make what we need’ is always our motto, and the 2018 community grants process exemplifies this in its purest form. We look forward to supporting economic development, education-based, and health services related efforts that are there to strengthen our communities.” 

 

                                                                                                                       BBCF President Felecia Lucky

BULLOCK COUNTY
Tutoring for Academic Progress
Person Chapel AME Church
CAMO
Bullock County Humane Society
City of Union Springs Recreation
Empowering Youth, Inc.
Uplift Organization
Aberfoil School Community Center
CHOCTAW COUNTY
Trinity Tabernacle
Angels on Earth
Wesley United Methodist Church
Push Forward
DALLAS COUNTY
Zeta Omega Chapter of AKA
Dallas County Family Resource
Christian Outreach Alliance
Black Belt Central Housing
Communities of Transformation
E.M. Brown Community Center
Selma Redevelopment Authority
AGES CDC
Taylor Made Leadership Academy
GREENE COUNTY
Greene Co. Foster and Adoptive Parents
Greene Co. Health Advisors
Housing Authority of City of Eutaw
New Horizon
Mt. Hebron Community Coalition
Girl Scout Troop 408
Caring People
HALE COUNTY
Hale County Library
Sawyerville Community Enrichment Org.
LOWNDES COUNTY
Hayneville Public Library
Lowndes County Community Life Center
Student Tutoring and Enrichment
Collirene Youth Center
Collirene Volunteer Fire Department
Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department
Farmersville Wildlife Festival
MACON COUNTY
Tuskegee United Women’s League, Inc.
MARENGO COUNTY
Christian Chapel Family Life Center
Demopolis Area Habitat
PERRY COUNTY
CHOICE
PICKENS COUNTY
Pickensville Community Center
Scholar Builders Haven
SUMTER COUNTY
Panola Outreach
Geiger Live Well Faith Community
Voices of Triumph, LBT
Friends of the Black Belt Museum
Boyd Recreation & Community Assn.
West Alabama Coalition for Comm. Dev.
Universal Medical Training Services
WILCOX COUNTY
Build A Better Community
Wilcox Triple B
Camden Community Youth Development
Lower Peachtree VFD
HCLC Outreach Ministries

