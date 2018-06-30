Black Belt Grants
$80,000 awarded today
Dozens of organizations in 12 Black Belt counties were awarded grants by the Black Belt Community Foundation today.
We are excited to support outstanding community efforts across our 12-county BBCF service area. The fact that our community grants cycle is a community-driven process being spear-headed by our BBCF community associates is further testament to BBCF’s central belief that the Black Belt communities know what is best for them. We commend each of our community associates groups in the 12 counties for doing their part by raising the baseline funds so that our BBCF Board could match them. ‘Taking what we have to make what we need’ is always our motto, and the 2018 community grants process exemplifies this in its purest form. We look forward to supporting economic development, education-based, and health services related efforts that are there to strengthen our communities.”
BBCF President Felecia Lucky
Here’s a list!
|BULLOCK COUNTY
|Tutoring for Academic Progress
|Person Chapel AME Church
|CAMO
|Bullock County Humane Society
|City of Union Springs Recreation
|Empowering Youth, Inc.
|Uplift Organization
|Aberfoil School Community Center
|CHOCTAW COUNTY
|Trinity Tabernacle
|Angels on Earth
|Wesley United Methodist Church
|Push Forward
|DALLAS COUNTY
|Zeta Omega Chapter of AKA
|Dallas County Family Resource
|Christian Outreach Alliance
|Black Belt Central Housing
|Communities of Transformation
|E.M. Brown Community Center
|Selma Redevelopment Authority
|AGES CDC
|Taylor Made Leadership Academy
|GREENE COUNTY
|Greene Co. Foster and Adoptive Parents
|Greene Co. Health Advisors
|Housing Authority of City of Eutaw
|New Horizon
|Mt. Hebron Community Coalition
|Girl Scout Troop 408
|Caring People
|HALE COUNTY
|Hale County Library
|Sawyerville Community Enrichment Org.
|LOWNDES COUNTY
|Hayneville Public Library
|Lowndes County Community Life Center
|Student Tutoring and Enrichment
|Collirene Youth Center
|Collirene Volunteer Fire Department
|Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department
|Farmersville Wildlife Festival
|MACON COUNTY
|Tuskegee United Women’s League, Inc.
|MARENGO COUNTY
|Christian Chapel Family Life Center
|Demopolis Area Habitat
|PERRY COUNTY
|CHOICE
|PICKENS COUNTY
|Pickensville Community Center
|Scholar Builders Haven
|SUMTER COUNTY
|Panola Outreach
|Geiger Live Well Faith Community
|Voices of Triumph, LBT
|Friends of the Black Belt Museum
|Boyd Recreation & Community Assn.
|West Alabama Coalition for Comm. Dev.
|Universal Medical Training Services
|WILCOX COUNTY
|Build A Better Community
|Wilcox Triple B
|Camden Community Youth Development
|Lower Peachtree VFD
|HCLC Outreach Ministries