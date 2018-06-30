Black Belt Grants

by Tim Lennox

Dozens of organizations in 12 Black Belt counties were awarded grants by the Black Belt Community Foundation today.

We are excited to support outstanding community efforts across our 12-county BBCF service area. The fact that our community grants cycle is a community-driven process being spear-headed by our BBCF community associates is further testament to BBCF’s central belief that the Black Belt communities know what is best for them. We commend each of our community associates groups in the 12 counties for doing their part by raising the baseline funds so that our BBCF Board could match them. ‘Taking what we have to make what we need’ is always our motto, and the 2018 community grants process exemplifies this in its purest form. We look forward to supporting economic development, education-based, and health services related efforts that are there to strengthen our communities.”

BBCF President Felecia Lucky