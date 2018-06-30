Immigration Protestors Gather in Downtown Montgomery

Call for keeping families together

by Tim Lennox

Dozens of protestors gathered at Court Square today to protest against the way immigrant families are being treated by the Trump Administration.

The protestors carried signs with messages like “ICE Melts in the South” AND “The March Continues”.

Most of the people at the event were area residents, though we talked with one couple who are traveling cross country and included a stop in Montgomery to be here for today’s protest.

The AP reported people taking part in other cities “felt compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.”