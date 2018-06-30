Numerous Afternoon and Evening Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Quite a few showers and storms fired up this afternoon. All activity remained sub-severe, but heavy rain and lightning accompanied the strongest storms. The remaining storms gradually wind down this evening, and we should be mainly dry overnight, with lows in the mid 70s. If you didn’t see rain today, there’s a good chance you will Sunday. Similar to today, storms will start to fire by midday. The highest coverage of storms should be around mid afternoon, before those storms wind down after sunset. Sunday night lows drop to the mid 70s.

Another widespread coverage of showers and storms looks likely for Monday thanks to weak surface low moving in from the gulf. The highest chance to see rain will be during the afternoon. Scattered storms remain likely, but with lower coverage for the rest of the week. That unfortunately includes the fourth of July, so outdoor plans may need to be brought inside until storms pass. Plenty of heat and humidity ahead over the next 8 days, with highs in the low 90s.