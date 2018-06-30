Troy Man found dead in Georgia

Tim Lennox
by Tim Lennox

Body pulled from Georgia’s Chattahoochee River

HELEN, Ga. (AP) – A man’s body has been pulled from Georgia’s Chattahoochee River in White County.

WSB-TV reports a tourist found the submerged man’s body about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities have identified the man as 42-year-old Gary Phillip Freeman Jr., of Troy, Alabama.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Freeman was visiting the northeast Georgia mountain town of Helen, which is known for its vineyards and Bavarian-style buildings.

An autopsy will be performed by the GBI to determine how the man died.

