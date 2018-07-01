Numerous Showers And Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

Heat & humidity will stick around for most of this week. Expect your daytime highs to be in the low 90s, and the morning lows will remain in the low to mid 70s. As far as rain chances go we will see some scattered to numerous storms on Monday as weak low pressure system from the gulf will be gliding past us through out the day. Rain chances lighten up by Tuesday as we return back to our normal summertime pattern of hot afternoons and scattered showers and thunderstorms for the early parts of the evening.