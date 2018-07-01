Regional airport in Auburn to have $4.3 million taxiway built

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A new $4.3 million taxiway is coming to the Auburn University Regional Airport.

Airport director William Hutto told the Opelika-Auburn News that the new runway, which is expected to be completed in roughly six months, will be capable of handling 75,000 pounds (34019.4 kilograms). The existing taxiway is too close to the runway and is not stressed to handle the weight of aircraft at the airport.

Hutto says the taxiway project is 90 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. The state is funding 5 percent, while the remaining 5 percent is consistent of equal contributions from the airport’s three local partners.

The old terminal building was built in 1950. It’s a one-story facility with an upper deck on the second level.

