Ridesharing Now Available Statewide

by Justin Walker

Statewide ridesharing is in effect in Alabama. Anyone within the state now has the opportunity to use or work for RideShare companies, like Uber and Lyft, regardless of area or proximity to metropolitan areas.

Previously, RideShare companies were only allowed to operate in select cities in the state, like Birmingham and Huntsville. The new law signed by Governor Kay Ivey is based on a state policy which allows employees of those companies to travel as far as they want to work. People in smaller cities can now call for an Uber or Lyft driver to pick them up and take them to their destinations.

Johnny Green has been an employee of Uber and Lyft for over a year. He says the new Rideshare laws could bring more people into the business who wouldn’t have the opportunity before.

“It gives people that need to work part-time the opportunity to make a little extra money,” he said. “It gives them a time to work their own hours, because really you’re your own boss. You don’t have to ask for permission to get something to eat, or to take off, or deal with an emergency. You can just go.”

Most of the people we spoke to say they’re excited to see the opportunity for rural and urban areas to enjoy Rideshare opportunities that were not available before.

“I’ve used it a couple of times,” Chris Trippeer, an Auburn University student, said. “It’s always been really convenient, really transparent. It gives you the fee ahead of time based on the mileage. I can’t really think of a reason why it shouldn’t be available to everyone.”

Susan McFadyen says the law opens up a new avenue for Alabamians to take part in.

“It would make sense to me that if they could expand to the rural areas, it would expand their enterpreneuralship to be able to make more money,” she said. If there are people who need an Uber driver to come into the city, they now would have access to that.”

Alabama is the 45th state to allow ridesharing statewide.