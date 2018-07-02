4th of July Events Across Central, West and South Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

There will be plenty to do this 4th of July across the Alabama News Network viewing area. Here is a list of some of the events scheduled to celebrate America’s independence:

Alexander City

Celebrate Freedom

July 3 at Benjamin Russell High School

6-10PM with music from Finding Favour and 49 North

Fireworks

Free

Andalusia

4th of July Celebration – Jazz Comes Home at Kiwanis Fairgrounds

6:30-8:30PM with music, fireworks following at dark

Free

Demopolis

4th of July – Freedom on the River

4PM Live music and inflatables at George Franks Field

5PM Children’s parade from George Franks Field to Demopolis City Landing

Fireworks over the Tombigbee River at dark

Most events free

Greenville

Celebrate America at Greenville High School

July 4 from 6-9PM

Fireworks

Free

Lake Martin

4th of July Boat Parade

10AM-11AM from Kowaliga Marina to Childrens Harbor

Free

Lake Martin

4th of July Fireworks and Concert at The AMP

5:30-10:30PM

7PM Music from The Bank Walkers and The Grains of Sand

9PM Fireworks

Tickets: $10, children under 6 free

Montgomery

July 3 – Stars in the Park at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

7-9PM Concert, including music from “Annie”

Fireworks at dark

Free

Montgomery

July 4 – Montgomery Biscuits vs. Pensacola at Riverwalk Stadium

6:35PM-9:35PM

Dueling pianos, dueling fireworks show after the game

Gameday admission charged

Opp

July 4 Celebration at Frank Jackson State Park

10AM-9PM

Hot dogs, watermelon, drinks, swimming

Fireworks after dark over the lake

Free

Orrville

July 4 Program and Fireworks at Orrville Community Center

7PM

Free

Pike Road

July 4 Celebration

9:30AM United We Stand Parade at Historic Pike Road School, 4710 Pike Road – Free

5PM Summer Fest at the Waters – Live music, food available for purchase

Fireworks over Lake Cameron at dark

$10 per car

Prattville

4th of July Celebration at Pratt Park

9AM Parade from Autauga Co. Courthouse to Stanley-Jensen Stadium

10AM Lions Club BBQ and Camp Stew Sale

10:30AM Cardboard boat races

1PM-3PM Pratt Pool open for swimming

6PM Concert at Stanley-Jensen Stadium

Fireworks at dark

Free

Selma

No events planned

Troy

4th of July at Veterans Memorial Stadium

8:30PM Fireworks

Free

Valley Grande

4th of July at Valley Grande Park

9PM Fireworks

Free

Wetumpka

4th of July at Gold Star Park

8:30PM Fireworks

Free