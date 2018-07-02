4th of July Events Across Central, West and South Alabama
There will be plenty to do this 4th of July across the Alabama News Network viewing area. Here is a list of some of the events scheduled to celebrate America’s independence:
Alexander City
Celebrate Freedom
July 3 at Benjamin Russell High School
6-10PM with music from Finding Favour and 49 North
Fireworks
Free
Andalusia
4th of July Celebration – Jazz Comes Home at Kiwanis Fairgrounds
6:30-8:30PM with music, fireworks following at dark
Free
Demopolis
4th of July – Freedom on the River
4PM Live music and inflatables at George Franks Field
5PM Children’s parade from George Franks Field to Demopolis City Landing
Fireworks over the Tombigbee River at dark
Most events free
Greenville
Celebrate America at Greenville High School
July 4 from 6-9PM
Fireworks
Free
Lake Martin
4th of July Boat Parade
10AM-11AM from Kowaliga Marina to Childrens Harbor
Free
Lake Martin
4th of July Fireworks and Concert at The AMP
5:30-10:30PM
7PM Music from The Bank Walkers and The Grains of Sand
9PM Fireworks
Tickets: $10, children under 6 free
Montgomery
July 3 – Stars in the Park at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
7-9PM Concert, including music from “Annie”
Fireworks at dark
Free
Montgomery
July 4 – Montgomery Biscuits vs. Pensacola at Riverwalk Stadium
6:35PM-9:35PM
Dueling pianos, dueling fireworks show after the game
Gameday admission charged
Opp
July 4 Celebration at Frank Jackson State Park
10AM-9PM
Hot dogs, watermelon, drinks, swimming
Fireworks after dark over the lake
Free
Orrville
July 4 Program and Fireworks at Orrville Community Center
7PM
Free
Pike Road
July 4 Celebration
9:30AM United We Stand Parade at Historic Pike Road School, 4710 Pike Road – Free
5PM Summer Fest at the Waters – Live music, food available for purchase
Fireworks over Lake Cameron at dark
$10 per car
Prattville
4th of July Celebration at Pratt Park
9AM Parade from Autauga Co. Courthouse to Stanley-Jensen Stadium
10AM Lions Club BBQ and Camp Stew Sale
10:30AM Cardboard boat races
1PM-3PM Pratt Pool open for swimming
6PM Concert at Stanley-Jensen Stadium
Fireworks at dark
Free
Selma
No events planned
Troy
4th of July at Veterans Memorial Stadium
8:30PM Fireworks
Free
Valley Grande
4th of July at Valley Grande Park
9PM Fireworks
Free
Wetumpka
4th of July at Gold Star Park
8:30PM Fireworks
Free