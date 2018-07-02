Alexander City Outlook Editor Dies of Wreck Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alexander City Outlook newspaper editor Mitch Sneed has died following a car crash. Sneed was injured in a two-car wreck Saturday morning and died at a hospital in Birmingham on Sunday night. He was 57.

The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Cherokee Road, according to the newspaper.

Sneed had worked in management positions at newspapers including the Opelika-Auburn News and the Douglas County Sentinel in west Georgia before becoming editor of The Outlook.

He recently won multiple awards for news coverage, feature stories, column-writing, headline-writing and photography in the Alabama Press Association’s annual newspaper contest.

The Outlook is part of Tallapoosa Publishers. A company website says that besides the Alexander City newspaper, Sneed supervised news operations at the Wetumpka Herald, the Dadeville Record, the Tallassee Tribune and the Eclectic Observer.

“Mitch was truly a one-of-a-kind, consummate journalist,” Kenneth S. Boone, the chairman of Tallapoosa Publishers said in a statement provided to Alabama News Network.

“He was professional, tenacious, driven and at the same time compassionate, kind and fair. While not everybody called him a friend, he was universally respected for his integrity and for how he improved our community. Mitch made an impact in Alexander City government like few people ever have, and we’re all better for it. I think Mitch viewed his salary as a perk for doing what he was going to do anyway. He loved his job and he did it very, very well. Mitch Sneed is irreplaceable, and he will be greatly missed,” Boone said.

Funeral arrangements aren’t complete.

