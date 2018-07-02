Higher Rain Chances to Start the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

THE FIRST WEEK OF JULY: We will continue with a persistence forecast through much of the week ahead, however, our Monday should feature a generous coverage of rain and storms as today has the highest rain chances for the week. We should see numerous showers and storms by the afternoon, which of course will produce intense rainfall, gusty winds, and loads of lightning; highs today should be in the upper 80s. The rest of the week, each day we will have lots of sun during the morning hours, and scattered strong storms during the afternoon and evening. No way of knowing in advance when and where these will develop, but they will be out there Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, while heat index values should approach the 100 degree mark.

ACROSS THE USA: A dangerous heat wave will persist across the Central and Eastern U.S. through at least Independence Day. Record high temperatures are possible in many areas and nighttime lows may not fall below 80 degrees in some urban centers. Otherwise, showers and thunderstorms – some possibly severe – will impact parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast today.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FORECAST: For the 4th of July on Wednesday, rain chances are a tad higher for midweek, with about a 50/50 chance of rain. Highs will be around 90° and hopefully any storm activity will be winding down by the time all the big firework shows start. Of course through the day, with lots of people outside and on the local waterways, remember if you can hear thunder you can be struck by lightning, so WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS!

THE MOON VISITS MARS: At night, the gibbous Moon is passing by Mars, forming a heavenly duo in the constellation Capricornus. With Mars approaching Earth for a 15-year close encounter in late July, the Red Planet has become one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Its distinctive rusty hue is easy to see even in bright moonlight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Overall, just not much change in the weather pattern over the state, so expect daily storms, with a generous coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. Of course, these will be hit or miss, some folks seeing a lot of rain, while other get nothing. Highs should be around 90°.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: No development is expected over the Tropical Atlantic over the next five days. We will see things start to heat up as we head deeper into the Atlantic Hurricane Season in the coming months, but for now, all it calm and quiet.

Have a great day!

Ryan