Montgomery County Arrests: June 25-July 1

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/32 John Williams Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence II-Assault

2/32 Davis Williams Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

3/32 Charles Wiggs Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

4/32 Rodarious Wheat Arrest Date: 6/25/18 Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree

5/32 Javonda Weeks Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



6/32 Rodney Watson Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): DUI

7/32 Marquez Ware Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

8/32 Gabriel Terrell Arrest Date: 6/28/18 Charge(s): Aggravated Surveillance, By Order of the Court, Driving While Suspended, Expired Tag, No/Plainly Visible Tag, & Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd

9/32 Luther Spears Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Driving While Revoked, & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts)

10/32 Charles Smith Jr. Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): Theft of property 3rd



11/32 Demetric Ringstaff Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd (2 counts)

12/32 Jeffery Porter Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

13/32 Jonathan Pettaway Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property 1st

14/32 Raymond Nobles Arrest Date: 6/25/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Obstruction of Justice (2 counts)

15/32 Darryl Moore Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Expired Tag



16/32 Quartez Luster Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Murder

17/32 Terrance Jackson Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

18/32 Jermichael Hudson Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree

19/32 Carrie Hall Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

20/32 Roy Grant Arrest Date: 6/28/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st



21/32 Angel Goldsmith Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Intimidating a Witness

22/32 Gerald Davis Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Attempted Theft of Property 3rd

23/32 Lageorge Cleveland

24/32 Jason Campbell

25/32 Jonathan Bradley



26/32 Edwin Barker

27/32 James Arnette

28/32 Summer Ammons

29/32 Mario Addison

30/32 Marcos Acosta



31/32 Willie Abner

32/32 june 25-july 1st arrest

































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 25th through July 1st, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.