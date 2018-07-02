Montgomery County Arrests: June 25-July 1

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 25th through July 1st, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Coosa River Safety Concerns
Alexander City Outlook Editor Dies of Wreck Injuri...
4th of July Events Across Central, West and South ...
Local Church Collecting “Buckets Of Blessing...