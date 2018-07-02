Montgomery County Arrests: June 25-July 1 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jul 2, 2018 5:50 PM CDT Updated: Jul 2, 2018 6:03 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/32John Williams Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence II-Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/32Davis Williams Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 3/32Charles Wiggs Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/32Rodarious Wheat Arrest Date: 6/25/18 Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 5/32Javonda Weeks Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/32Rodney Watson Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/32Marquez Ware Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 8/32Gabriel Terrell Arrest Date: 6/28/18 Charge(s): Aggravated Surveillance, By Order of the Court, Driving While Suspended, Expired Tag, No/Plainly Visible Tag, & Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/32Luther Spears Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Driving While Revoked, & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/32Charles Smith Jr. Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): Theft of property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 11/32Demetric Ringstaff Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 12/32Jeffery Porter Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 13/32Jonathan Pettaway Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 14/32Raymond Nobles Arrest Date: 6/25/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card & Obstruction of Justice (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/32Darryl Moore Arrest Date: 6/29/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Expired Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 16/32Quartez Luster Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 17/32Terrance Jackson Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 18/32Jermichael Hudson Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 19/32Carrie Hall Arrest Date: 6/27/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 20/32Roy Grant Arrest Date: 6/28/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 21/32Angel Goldsmith Arrest Date: 6/30/18 Charge(s): Intimidating a Witness Show Caption Hide Caption 22/32Gerald Davis Arrest Date: 6/26/18 Charge(s): Attempted Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 23/32Lageorge Cleveland Show Caption Hide Caption 24/32Jason Campbell Show Caption Hide Caption 25/32Jonathan Bradley Show Caption Hide Caption 26/32Edwin Barker Show Caption Hide Caption 27/32James Arnette Show Caption Hide Caption 28/32Summer Ammons Show Caption Hide Caption 29/32Mario Addison Show Caption Hide Caption 30/32Marcos Acosta Show Caption Hide Caption 31/32Willie Abner Show Caption Hide Caption 32/32june 25-july 1st arrest Show Caption Hide Caption FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Coosa River Safety Concerns Alexander City Outlook Editor Dies of Wreck Injuri... 4th of July Events Across Central, West and South ... Local Church Collecting “Buckets Of Blessing...