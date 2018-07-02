Montgomery Woman Killed in Sunday Evening Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman is dead after a late Sunday night shooting in the 1800 Block of Oak Street in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the shooting death of Latrisha Cunningham, 26.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1800 block of Oak Street in reference to a possible shooting. At the scene, they located Cunningham who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release.