Two Shot During Vaughn Road Attempted Robbery

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5200 block of Vaughn Road on Sunday, July 1, at about 3:15 p.m. in reference to two subjects shot.

Upon arrival, MPD located two adult males who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment; one non-life threatening and one critical but stable.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the shooting was the result of a robbery of a person during which there was an exchange of gunfire. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No word on if one of the victims was the suspected robber.

Related Posts

4th of July Events Across Central, West and South ...
Local Church Collecting “Buckets Of Blessing...
Montgomery Woman Killed in Sunday Evening Shooting
Ridesharing Now Available Statewide