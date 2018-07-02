Two Shot During Vaughn Road Attempted Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5200 block of Vaughn Road on Sunday, July 1, at about 3:15 p.m. in reference to two subjects shot.

Upon arrival, MPD located two adult males who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment; one non-life threatening and one critical but stable.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the shooting was the result of a robbery of a person during which there was an exchange of gunfire. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No word on if one of the victims was the suspected robber.