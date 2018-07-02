U.S. AG Contacted Over Absentee Ballot Delays in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Perry County commissioner has contacted U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over concerns about the mailing process during absentee voting in the county during the recent primary election.

Commissioner Albert Turner says the delivery of absentee ballots to voters was delayed by the U.S. Postal Service during the primary.

He says absentee ballots for scores people were turned in after the election was over and couldn’t be counted.

Turner says he contacted Sessions to stop the same thing from happening in the upcoming runoff election.

“We’ve got to ensure fairness in elections here and that’s one thing that I’m going to make sure that we have fair elections in Perry County,” he said.

Turner says he asked Sessions to send someone to monitor the July 17th run-off election and requested a face to face meeting with him.