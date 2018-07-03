by Justin Walker

The Montgomery community got an early taste of Independence Day celebrations Tuesday at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival with its’ event Stars in the Park.

The event featured songs performed by the cast of ASF’s show, Annie, which will premier on Wednesday, July fourth at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

The event also featured a city-wide choir singing patriotic songs, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a firework show in Blount Memorial Park.

Members of the community said the fireworks show was what they were looking forward to the most.

Steven Deramus brought his family out to the family-oriented event for the food and fun.

“I wanted to see how big the fireworks are going to be,” Deramus said. “That’s my main thing and I kinda wanna a little active with all the activities they got going on. I wanted to see the whole shebang.”

There are many fireworks shows throughout the Montgomery area and surrounding communities to celebrate the 4th of July. You can find the locations and times on our website, www.alabamanews.net.