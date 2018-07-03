Allison Wetherbee Memorial Project Underway in Camden

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A memorial project is underway in Camden to honor one of their own who passed away.

But whose life continues to inspire.

The Allison Wetherbee Memorial project is a tribute in memory of the life of Allison Wetherbee of Camden.

Allison was born without arms or legs but never let her physical limitations stop her from living a full and successful life.

She graduated from Wilcox Academy, went to college, earned a Master’s degree and even wrote a book.

A group of Allison’s friends and classmates is partnering with Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center to raise funds for the project.

Kristen Law is a former schoolmate.

“Her parents raised her not to recognize that she had a disability even though she was born with no arms and no legs,” said Law.

“My first memory of Allison was swimming in the pool with her, and like how does she do this and she didn’t care, she just, she was herself and she found ways to do anything anyone else was doing.”

For more information about the memorial project call Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center at (334) 682-9878.