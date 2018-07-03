Appeals Denied for Bessemer Man Convicted in Montgomery Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the denial of a Rule 32 petition for further judicial review of the capital murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence of Nicolas

Lewis Harris. Harris, 26, of Bessemer, was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court in 2015 for the capital murder of Darrell Howard Jr.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Howard was driving a car that was involved in a minor automobile accident with another car in which Harris was a passenger. Harris and the driver, Joshua Sanders, got out of their vehicle, each armed with a pistol, and confronted Howard, who tried to drive his car away. Harris and

Sanders both fired their guns into Howard’s car, killing him.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office prosecuted the case. Harris was convicted of capital murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Harris’ subsequent attempts to have his conviction and sentence reversed on appeal have been rejected by the courts. The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled Harris’ case during the appeals process, including Harris’ present petition to overturn his conviction and sentence. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied that request in a decision issued Friday, June 29.

Sanders was also convicted of capital murder for killing Howard and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Tracy Daniel of the Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division for her successful work in this case.