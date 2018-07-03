Face 2 Face: Kirk Hatcher (Runoff)

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with District 78 House of Representative candidate, Kirk Hatcher. Hatcher is facing Dean of the Alabama Legislature, Alvin Holmes, in a runoff election on July 17.

 

