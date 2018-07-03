Face 2 Face: Kirk Hatcher (Runoff) Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jul 3, 2018 3:04 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with District 78 House of Representative candidate, Kirk Hatcher. Hatcher is facing Dean of the Alabama Legislature, Alvin Holmes, in a runoff election on July 17. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Face 2 Face: Pebblin Warren (Runoff) Face 2 Face: Will Ainsworth Face 2 Face: John Knight Face 2 Face: Michael Johnson