Fewer Storms, Hotter Temperatures Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be hot and humid and the sky throughout the day will be partly cloudy and we’ll only have a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm throughout much of the area, while a few scattered storms are possible in the southwest corner of Central Alabama. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-90s, while one or two locations may hit the upper 90s. The sky will become mostly clear for the late night and overnight hours, with a very small risk of a shower or two over the southeastern corner of the area. Lows will be in the lower to mid-70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: For the 4th of July Wednesday, rain chances are a tad higher for midweek, with about a 50/50 chance of rain. Highs will be around 90° and hopefully any storm activity will be winding down by the time all the big firework shows start. Of course through the day, with lots of people outside and on the local waterways, remember if you can hear thunder you can be struck by lightning, so WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS!

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: No real reason to depart from the standard summer formula. Partly sunny days with the risk of random, scattered showers and storms each day during the afternoon/evening hours. Hot and muggy conditions will continue with highs mostly from 88 to 92. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the daily storms pop up.

NEXT WEEK: The persistence forecast stays in place and we will maintain the risk of a few scattered storms every afternoon and evening with partly sunny days. Highs not too far from 90 degree mark.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: No development is expected over the Tropical Atlantic over the next five days. We will see things start to heat up as we head deeper into the Atlantic Hurricane Season in the coming months, but for now, all it calm and quiet.

Have a great day!

Ryan