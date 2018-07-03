Former Alabama LB Suspended First Two Games of NFL Season without Pay

by Alabama News Network Staff

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance-abuse policy.

The NFL said Tuesday that Foster will also be fined for violations from a weapons offense and misdemeanor drug charge that were resolved earlier this offseason.

Foster says he accepts the league’s decision and apologized for hurting the team.

Foster will miss San Francisco’s games against Minnesota and Detroit before being allowed to return on Sept. 17 before the Niners play Kansas City.

