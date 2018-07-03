Hot With Scattered PM Storms

by Shane Butler

It’s typical summer-time weather around here the rest of this week. Hot and humid with temps in the lower to mid 90s and those afternoon showers/t-storms. I’m sure a lot of you will be outside over the next or so observing the holiday. Be ready to head in doors when you hear thunder roar! I expect we will see scattered t-storms each afternoon. The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Over the upcoming weekend, a frontal boundary will move closer to our area. This boundary will help increase the risk of showers and t-storms both Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to clouds and more rain activity, we should see afternoon high temps down just a bit. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!