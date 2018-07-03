Montgomery City Council Discusses Youth Curfew Proposal

by Danielle Wallace

Would a youth curfew, curb crime in the capital city? Councilman Glenn Pruitt thinks so. While other council members have their concerns. During Tuesday’s meeting, Pruitt asked Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley to provide data from his department that could possibly help in moving forward with the proposed curfew.

“How many individuals did they come in contact with? Either through information card, arrests, or whatever, for seventeen and under for the next three months and then also I want to see what we do for 18 to 21 year-olds. Because 17-year-olds, become 18 and 19-year-olds and we want to catch these children before they become a problem,” says Pruitt.

That data would be presented in a few months. The proposed curfew would apply to children up to age 17. If enacted, it would start at 11 pm and end at 6 am Monday through Thursday. On the weekends, it would start at midnight. There would also be daytime hours included. During the school year, it would apply from 9 am until 2:30 pm.

“If they are not in school or not working then I think they should be at home because it’s a lot criminal activity going on,” says Terrye Presley.

“We as parents can put that curfew on that child. So, it’s got to go back to the parents teaching the children what they need to know,” says Gloria Campbell.

If a child violates the proposed curfew, there are fines up to $500.

“Is it going to be fair? Is one part of the town going to be kind of policed more than the other side of the town,” says Tamara White.

“The goal of this ordinance is not to throw people in jail. It’s not to fine the parents, it’s to figure out what’s going on at home so we can get these kids some help,” says Pruitt.

Pruitt says the data collected by Chief Finley would be presented at the second council meeting in September.