Troy Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Extradited to Houston County

by Alabama News Network Staff

John Middlebrook Sherling, 39, from Troy has been arrested by the Troy Police Department and charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Troy police responded to a trespassing call at a hotel in the 100 block of U.S. 231 North around noon on July 2. Contact was made with Sherling on the second floor of the hotel. Sherling had a felony warrant out of

Houston County for failure to appear on a Burglary 3rd degree charge.

Extradition was confirmed with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Sherling was taken into custody. In Sherling’s room police found evidence of narcotics use. They also located a box that contained syringes and a plastic bag that contained a significant amount of a white crystal-like substance. The white crystal-like substance field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Warrants were obtained and Sherling was transported to the Troy City Jail where he was processed. Sherling was then transported to the Pike County Jail where he was incarcerated on a $10,000 bond. Unlawful Possession with

Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance is a Class B felony.

A hold was placed on Sherling for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.