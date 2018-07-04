Biscuits Make History, Sweep Jumbo Shrimp in 6-Game Series

The Biscuits (45-37) made history on Tuesday night, sweeping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (31-49), 3-1, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville in front of 11,762 fans. The six-game series sweep was the first ever in Biscuits history.

Jacksonville starter Jeff Brigham (3-1), who had allowed just one earned run through his first 29 innings this season, shut the Biscuits down through the first four innings, holding them hitless. Matt Krook opened for Montgomery, and pitched well over three innings, surrendering a measly run on a Brian Schales RBI-single in the third, while striking out five.

The Biscuits would finally crack Brigham in the fifth when Nathan Lukes singled into left and then Mac James followed suit with one of his own a few batters later. That brought up David Rodriguez and the Montgomery designated hitter inside-outed an RBI-single into right to tie the game at one.

In the sixth, Jake Cronenworth hit a one-out single and then Nick Solak was drilled with a pitch, which brought Nate Lowe to the dish. Lowe swung at the first pitch delivered to him from Brigham and belted a two-run double to give the Biscuits the lead for good. Lowe now has 22 RBIs through his first 22 Double-A games.

J.D. Martin (5-9) was spectacular in relief for the first time this season, firing in five shutout innings to go along with seven strikeouts and no walks in the victory. Martin wiggled out of a jam with runners at second and third and nobody out in the bottom of the eighth, retiring Jacksonville’s one through three hitters to end the threat, and Yoel Espinal worked a scoreless ninth, facing the minimum to continue his dominance out of the bullpen for his second save.

The Biscuits will head back to Montgomery and try to make it seven-straight wins on Wednesday night when they open up a four-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 PM CT for their Independence Day Celebration and MAX Fireworks. Game one will feature Benton Moss (1-2) against Daniel Wright (3-5).