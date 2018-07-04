Demopolis Celebrates Freedom on the River

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Demopolis celebrated Independence Day like they do every year — with a big patriotic party on the Tombigbee River.

Freedom on the River is an annual family-friendly Fourth of July celebration in Demopolis.

One of the highlights of the day was the Children’s Patriotic Parade.

Icy treats and water slides kept kids who attended the event cool in the afternoon summer sun.

Freedom on the River wrapped up with a fireworks show over the river.

“It’s a celebration of America, yes, but its a celebration of Demopolis,” said Meggin Mayben.

“People in Demopolis come out to celebrate our city and all that we’ve accomplished. So, its just a fun time for community to get together.”

The event was sponsored by the City of Demoplis and the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce.