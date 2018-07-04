Prattville’s Fourth of July Celebrations

by Danielle Wallace

Live music, plenty of food, and cool drinks are just a few things that make the Fourth of July celebration at Pratt Park in Prattville fun.

“Most of the time we try to stay in town for the fourth just because the crowds are so crazy at the beach and at the lakes and we try to stay here for the fourth and the kids really enjoy it,” says Melissa Amos.

Besides a good time and racing to the finish line in a cardboard boat race for all ages, people celebrating say it is all about remembering America’s birthday..

“It’s a celebration of our independence, our independence from England and everything,” says Daniel Johns.

” It shows all the patriotism and how much everybody truly does love how far we’ve come so far,” says Breanna Swindall.

The annual event at Pratt Park is hosted by the city of Prattville and the Prattville Lions Club-a group that gives back to the community in a number of ways.

“It allows us to contribute annually to all kinds of organizations like diabetic educations, kids programs. We’re very excited to have this fundraiser here because it gets us in touch with the community and they can help support us,” says Jessica Sanders.

Many people say, that is one reason why they make Prattville’s Fourth of July festivities a tradition.

“It’s just a great way to spend the fourth among the people in your community going out to the parade and having a great time and just really being out here and celebrating America,” says Amos.

Prattville’s day of celebrations ended with a concert and fireworks show at Stanley-Jensen Stadium.