We’re #1!!! (When it comes to Per-Capita Fast Food Locations)

Report comes from Datafinite

by Tim Lennox

A Texas company is out with a report that finds Alabama has more fast food restaurants than any other state per capita.

That should not be a surprise—after all, fans of Taco Bell held a tongue-in-cheek candlelight vigil when one burned down on Ann Street in Montgomery earlier this year. It’s being rebuilt.

The company Datafinite found there are 6.3 fast food places in Alabama per 10,000 people….ranking it number one. Vermont was last with 1.9 per 10,000 population.

Yet none of Alabama’s cities was ranked on the company’s top ten city list for fast food locations!



The top rated states tended to be in the South—-half of those in the top ten are in Dixie.

And yet sometimes they fail.

Three Bojangles in Montgomery and one in Selma, all owned by the same company, opened and then closed within a year. The owners cited unforeseen financial difficulties.

On the other hand there are new places planned.

As we showed you in our weekend newscasts, a new restaurant will join those on Ann Street in Midtown Montgomery later this year. That new Checkers will be delivered by crane in big pieces and then assembled like a giant three-dimentional jigsaw puzzle. You can watch a company video of that process HERE.

(Photo courtesy: http://www.wasserstrom.com/blog/2018/05/10/is-this-the-future-of-restaurant-construction/)

Another oddity from the report: of the country’s largest cities–New York has the fewest fast food locations. Owners cite the high cost of operating. Starbucks, Panera, and other have closed locations there in recent months.\