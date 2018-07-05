4th of July Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the shooting death of Charlayne Washington, 20. Washington was fatally wounded Wednesday afternoon in a domestic dispute.

MPD charged Octavius Hampton, 24, with murder after he was taken into custody at the scene. Following his arrest, Hampton was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Wednesday, July 4, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Southmall Circle after receiving a report that a subject had been shot. There, they located Washington, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where she was later pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and her boyfriend. Further investigation identified Hampton as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.