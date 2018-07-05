Gov. Ivey Awards Nearly $400,000 Grant to Nonprofit to Assist of Victims of Sexual Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $390,972 to the Alabama Coalition Against Rape, a statewide nonprofit organization that assists victims of sexual violence and works to prevent others from being victimized.

“It is very unfortunate that this crime exists, but we must face the reality that it does and that victims need access to professional aid,” Ivey said. “The Alabama Coalition Against Rape and its associate organizations have steadfastly been there to support victims and offer them the services they need to overcome their ordeals.”

The Alabama Coalition Against Rape has been helping provide legal, medical and counseling services to victims throughout the state since 1995 and has been an advocate for laws and public policy regarding sexual abuse and rape. The coalition, made up of more than a dozen agencies that provide regional services for victims, also has sought to bring awareness of the crime through its educational programs.

In addition, the coalition provides training for allied professionals and networks and maintains connections with other private and public agencies to address sexual violence issues.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting this program and ensuring victims are given appropriate resources to get their lives back in order,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The support provided through the coalition’s member agencies are vital to achieving that goal.”

Ivey notified Chandra Brown, coalition president, that funds had been approved.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.