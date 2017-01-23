Corrections Officer Arrested on Drug Trafficking Inside Prison Charges

Corrections agents from the Alabama Department of Corrections arrested a corrections officer at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County on Sunday for attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison.

Antwan Giles, 27, of Montgomery was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, and trafficking.

During a search of the officer’s personal vehicle, agents found non-prescribed quantities of Suboxone, Lortab, Xanax, oxycodone, synthetic marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Giles was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and booked following his arrest. The officer resigned from his job after three years with the ADOC.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said his department is stepping up search and surveillance operations to help mitigate the introduction of illegal contraband from sources both inside and outside state prisons.