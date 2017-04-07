Governor Robert Bentley’s 131-Page Impeachment Report Released

by

A special counsel’s impeachment report says Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley directed a state law enforcement officer to “advance his personal interests” and “encouraged an atmosphere of intimidation” to try to keep his romantic relationship with a staffer from becoming public.

Special Counsel Jack Sharman released the 131-page report Friday as Bentley’s lawyers were in court to try to block its release.

Sharman wrote that Bentley’s relationship with Rebekah Caldwell Mason was well-known within his inner circle. He wrote that Bentley’s loyalties shifted from the state to himself as he tried to keep the relationship quiet.

Sharman also wrote that Bentley obstructed the legislative investigation by refusing to cooperate and redacting text messages and other material requested by the committee. Sharman says Bentley directed law enforcement staffers to try to uncover who had recorded conversations of him and Mason.

Full report here: FINAL REPORT

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)