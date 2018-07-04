A Few Storms Possible Independence Day Evening

by Ben Lang

The showers and thunderstorm activity has been isolated so far on this Fourth of July. Some isolated showers or storms are possible at least early this evening, but most of the rain should be gone between 10PM and midnight. Temperatures fall into the 70s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday starts off with a nice bit of sunshine, but isolated storms are possible by the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the low 90s. Rain and thunderstorm coverage also looks low on Friday afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. Higher probabilities for rain return this weekend, with a cold front sliding into north Alabama from the north. The front fizzles out early next week, and we’re going to continue the hot and humid stretch. High temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid 70s.