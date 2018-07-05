After 2 Years Bridge Repairs Begin for Washed Out Macon County Bridge

by Danielle Wallace

Work has started to re-construct a Macon County Bridge that was destroyed by flooding 2 years ago.

The bridge on Washington Avenue is a main route for people traveling in Macon County. Residents like A.K Harrison have had to take a different route to work the past two years because of the washed out bridge on Washington Avenue. He’s glad that will soon be a thing of the past when the bridge work is finished

“It means easy access. It’s a shortcut to Montgomery-you can go right here, make a right and you’re on the interstate,”says Harrison.

“Inconvenient for neighbors because you have to drive around,” says Stephn Short. Jr.

The bridge is in the county. Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood says it has also impacted city residents because first responders have faced delays during their life saving work.

“Whether they are going to Tallassee hospital in Tallassee or you’re going to Montgomery to the hospitals out east or even baptist hospital, it just gets you out and moving faster,” says Haygood.

There are economic development concerns as well, when infrastructure work is delayed—it slows down projects that can attract new businesses.

“If the T-100 project comes to Tuskegee it would mean an awful lot. You can start developing out here in this area and have easy access,”says Harrison.

The people who travel Washington Avenue certainly want that easy access.

“A lot of people use that road and go over those bridges toward pleasant springs on toward Montgomery. We have a lot of people who come in so it’s not only traffic coming in and out of Tuskegee but it’s local residents as well,” says Haygood.

There is a deadline for the job. The work must be finished within 75 days. Construction on the bridge started on June 25th.