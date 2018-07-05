Higher Chance For Rain This Weekend

by Matt Breland

It was a hot a humid post-Independence day. Highs reached the low 90s with only isolated showers through the afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers through midnight, but the rest of the night looks dry. Friday beings with a partly cloudy sky, but expect a few storms by the afternoon. Overall coverage of storms stays rather isolated. An approaching cold front gives us a better chance for rain and storms this weekend. The front will wash out somewhere across south Alabama, without a push of cooler/drier air for the area.

A decent chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms continues early next week. Next Thursday and Friday now look a little drier. High temperatures warm to the upper 80s/low 90s each day over the next eight with high humidity continuing. Overnight lows drop into the lower to mid 70s.

Also keeping an eye on the tropics… Tropical Storm Beryl formed earlier today in the Atlantic, well east of the Lesser Antilles. It’s forecast to continue west over the next 3 days, and could briefly reach hurricane strength. It should weaken into a tropical wave once it gets close to the Lesser Antilles. Long story short, the current forecast means no impact to central and south Alabama.