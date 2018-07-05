Anti-Rape Group Receives Federal Grant of Almost $400,000

DOJ grant goes to Alabama Coalition Against Rape

by Tim Lennox

The Alabama Coalition Against Rape has been awarded a grant for $390,973 from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grant came through The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

The coalition described itself as “a statewide nonprofit organization working to prevent sexual violence in the State of Alabama. Since its inception in 1995, ACAR has utilized its voice to advocate for the rights of countless victims and affect critical change through its active role in public policy, education and training. Sexual Violence is defined as any act of sexual assault or rape. The crime of sexual violence is based on power and control of another person.”

